Left Menu
Development News Edition

T1, TSM reach upper final at Valorant Showdown

T1 and TSM, who both went 3-0 in the group stage, will meet Sunday in the upper-bracket final, with the winner headed to the grand final. In other Saturday action, Immortals rallied past No. 5 100 Thieves before FaZe upset No. 2 Sentinels to stay alive in the second round of the lower bracket.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 11:11 IST
T1, TSM reach upper final at Valorant Showdown

Tournament host T1 and top-seeded Team SoloMid each notched two more victories Saturday to remain undefeated and reach the upper-bracket final at the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Valorant Showdown. T1, the third seed in the playoff bracket, swept No. 6 Gen.G Esports and then No. 7 Immortals in the best-of-three format, while TSM dispatched No. 8 together we are terrific 2-1 and swept No. 4 FaZe Clan. T1 and TSM, who both went 3-0 in the group stage, will meet Sunday in the upper-bracket final, with the winner headed to the grand final.

In other Saturday action, Immortals rallied past No. 5 100 Thieves before FaZe upset No. 2 Sentinels to stay alive in the second round of the lower bracket. Sixteen teams -- 11 invitees and five qualifiers -- began the $50,000 event, and eight were eliminated during a group-play round robin on Friday. The double-elimination playoffs began Saturday with winners-bracket matches best-of-three and losers-bracket matches best-of-one.

The team emerging from the winners bracket will start with a one-map advantage in Sunday's best-of-five grand final. The championship team will receive $25,000, and the runner-up will get $15,000. The third- and fourth-place sides will each pocket $5,000. T1's tightest map came in their first of the day, a 13-11 victory on Haven against Gen.G. They then took Ascent 13-5 to dispatch Gen.G and set up a matchup with Immortals, who had beaten Sentinels 2-1 in a tight upper-bracket quarterfinal.

T1 jumped on Immortals with a 13-4 victory on Haven, then took Ascent 13-9 to finish it off. TSM sandwiched victories of 13-4 on Haven and 13-5 on Split around a 13-5 defeat on Ascent to beat together we are terrific. That set up a matchup with FaZe -- who took down 100 Thieves 2-1 in an upper-bracket quarterfinal -- which TSM claimed 13-9 on Haven and 13-7 on Ascent.

In the lower bracket's first round, 100 Thieves ousted together we are terrific 13-7 on Ascent, and Sentinels sent Gen.G home with a 13-6 win on Haven. But 100 Thieves were stunned in the second round by a wild rally from Immortals, who stayed alive with a 13-12 win on Bind. In the day's finale, FaZe upset Sentinels 13-7 on Bind to also finish in the money.

Immortals and FaZe will face off Sunday, with the winner taking on the loser of T1-TSM for the second spot in the grand final. T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Valorant Showdown prize pool:

1. $25,000 2. $15,000

3. $5,000 4. $5,000

5-6. 0 -- 100 Thieves, Sentinels 7-8. 0 -- together we are terrific, Gen.G Esports

9-12. 0 -- Cloud9, Spot Up, Code7, Mixup 13-16. 0 -- Prospects, Charlotte Phoenix, Team Ninja, Echo 8

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Charles Randolph to write, direct COVID-19 pandemic movie

Oscar-winning scribe Charles Randolph is set to write, direct and produce a feature on the early stages of coronavirus pandemic in Chinas Wuhan city. According to Deadline, SK Global will finance and produce the project. The film will exa...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.30 PM NATION DEL16 PM-MANN KI BAAT Befitting reply given to those who cast evil eye on Indian territory in Ladakh PM New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that India has given a ...

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary and remembered him as one of the most experienced leaders of India, who always raised his voice against injustice and le...

40-year old man dies as he comes into contact with illegal electric fence in TN

A 40-year old man died of electrocution when he accidentally came into contact with an illegal high voltage electric fence at a farm land to prevent wild animals from damaging crops at a village in the district, police said. Krishnamurthy, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020