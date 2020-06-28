Investigators probe reported Russian tundra pollution
Norilsk Nickel, one of Russia's biggest companies, also owns the power plant from which some 21,000 tons of diesel fuel leaked in May when a storage reservoir collapsed, possibly due to melting permafrost. Both facilities are north of the Arctic Circle, 2,900 kilometers (1,800 miles) northeast of Moscow, the Russian capital..PTI | Moscow | Updated: 28-06-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 17:59 IST
Russia's main criminal investigation body has launched a probe after a report that a nickel-processing plant was pumping water contaminated with heavy metals into the Arctic tundra. The reported pollution detailed Sunday by the Novaya Gazeta newspaper was in the same region where a massive spill of diesel fuel last month entered Lake Pyasino,, which feeds a branch of the Arctic Sea.
The newspaper released a video of what it said was water from a Norilsk Nickel enrichment plant gushing out of a pipe and into a river that also runs into the lake. The Investigative Committee branch for the region said it has sent investigators. Norilsk Nickel, one of Russia's biggest companies, also owns the power plant from which some 21,000 tons of diesel fuel leaked in May when a storage reservoir collapsed, possibly due to melting permafrost.
Both facilities are north of the Arctic Circle, 2,900 kilometers (1,800 miles) northeast of Moscow, the Russian capital..
ALSO READ
Russia's total coronavirus cases exceed 520,000
Health News Roundup: Russia's total coronavirus cases exceed 520,000; India records biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases and more
Russia's total coronavirus cases exceed 520,000
Russian ministers to visit Turkey for talks on Sunday
AstraZeneca in talks with Japan, Russia, Brazil and China on COVID-19 vaccine supplies - CEO