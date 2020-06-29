Team Secret coast to title at Beyond Epic Europe/CIS

Team Secret recorded their fourth straight sweep by dispatching Team Nigma in Sunday's grand final of the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States event. Secret answered 2-0 victories over Vikin.gg and FlyToMoon on Saturday with a pair of sterling performances the following day.

After posting wins in 29 and 41 minutes to sweep Team Liquid in the lower-bracket final, Secret had their way with Nigma to claim the $80,000 first prize. Secret secured wins in 49, 75 and 36 minutes over Nigma, who pocketed $35,000 for their runner-up finish.

Liquid, who swept Secret on Friday in an upper-bracket contest, claimed $25,000 for their third-place result. The 12-team, $200,000 Dota 2 event began with two groups of six teams playing single round robins, with all matches best-of-three. All playoff matches were best-of-three until the best-of-five final.

Beyond Epic -- Europe and CIS prize pool 1. $80,000 -- Team Secret

2. $35,000 -- Team Nigma 3. $25,000 -- Team Liquid

4. $15,000 -- FlyToMoon 5-6. $8,000 -- Vikin.gg, Virtus.pro

7-8. $7,000 -- Alliance, OG 9-10. $5,000 -- B8, Ninjas in Pyjamas

11-12. $2,500 -- Team Unique, Team Empire