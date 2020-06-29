12 killed in flooding in southwestern China

Torrential rains battered China's southwest Sichuan province, killing at least 12 people and leaving 10 missings, authorities said. The rainstorm hit Mianning County on Friday and Saturday that triggered floods in Yihai Township, killing at least 10 people and seven remain missing, the county government was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Two vehicles plunged into a river in the Gaoyang sub-district after flooding damaged the highway, killing two persons, and leaving three others missing, the report said on Monday. Torrential rains affected more than 9,880 people in Yihai and Gaoyang, cutting off local roads and damaging houses and crops. A total of 7,705 people were evacuated.

Rescue and relief efforts are underway.