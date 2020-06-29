Left Menu
Karachi Stock Exchange attack: Balochistan Liberation Army claims responsibility

The Karachi Stock Exchange came under attack on Monday morning as four terror suspects tried to storm into the building on Karachi's II Chundrigar Road. The Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-06-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 17:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Karachi Stock Exchange came under attack on Monday morning as four terror suspects tried to storm into the building on Karachi's II Chundrigar Road. The Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack. Two security guards and a police officer were killed in the attack, along with all four suspected terrorists. Seven people, including three police officials, have been injured, the police said in a statement cited by Dawn.

The attackers, armed with grenades and automatic rifles, launched the attack and attempted to enter the PSX compound. A clearance operation was held later.

The police said that advanced weaponry, hand grenades, and explosive material was recovered from the terrorists' custody. Officials of the Bomb Disposal Unit also arrived at the scene of the attack and scoured the site, including a "suspected car" parked outside PSX that may have been used by the terrorists, for any explosive material. The additional inspector general of Police, Karachi directed to tighten the security of all important offices and trading centers across the city.

Police surgeon Dr. Qarar Ahmed Abbasi said that seven bodies and seven injured, including policemen, have been brought at the Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. Witnesses who were working inside the building at the time of the attack described hearing heavy gunfire and explosions as the attackers entered the complex.

