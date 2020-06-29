French ex-prime minister found guilty of fraud
A Paris court has found French former prime minister Francois Fillon guilty of having used public funds to pay his wife and children for work they never performed. Fillon, who was France's prime minister from 2007 to 2012, then left French politics. Fillon was accused of using public funds to pay his wife and children for work they allegedly never performed.PTI | Paris | Updated: 29-06-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 17:29 IST
A Paris court has found French former prime minister Francois Fillon guilty of having used public funds to pay his wife and children for work they never performed. His wife, Penelope Fillon, has also been found guilty as an accomplice.
The court has not detailed the sentence yet. The work had brought the family more than 1 million euros ($1.08 million) since 1998.
The scandal broke in the French media just three months before the country's 2017 presidential election, as Fillon was the front-runner in the race. It cost him his reputation. Fillon sank to third place in the election, which was won by Emmanuel Macron. Fillon, who was France's prime minister from 2007 to 2012, then left French politics.
Fillon was accused of using public funds to pay his wife and children for work they allegedly never performed. Fillon and his wife have denied any wrongdoing.
- READ MORE ON:
- Francois Fillon
- French
- Penelope Fillon
- Paris
- Emmanuel Macron
ALSO READ
Soccer-Beijing Guoan and French coach in long-distance relationship
French leader rejects racism but colonial statues to remain
Health News Roundup: French coronavirus 24-hour death toll under 30; AsraZebeca agrees to supply Europe with COVID-19 vaccine and more
French health minister: Worst of epidemic is behind us but virus not dead
French health minister: Worst of epidemic behind us, but virus not dead