Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrats want John Wayne's name, statue taken off airport

The Los Angeles Times reported that earlier this week, officials passed an emergency resolution condemning Wayne's “racist and bigoted statements” made in a 1971 interview and are calling on the Orange County Board of Supervisors to drop his name, statue and other likenesses from the international airport. The resolution asked the board “to restore its original name: Orange County Airport.” “There have been past efforts to get this done and now we're putting our name and our backing into this to make sure there is a name change,” said Ada Briceño, chair of the Democratic Party of Orange County.

PTI | Santaana | Updated: 29-06-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 18:23 IST
Democrats want John Wayne's name, statue taken off airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In the latest move to change place names in light of US racial history, leaders of Orange County's Democratic Party are pushing to drop film legend John Wayne's name, statue, and other likenesses from the county's airport because of his racist and bigoted comments. The Los Angeles Times reported that earlier this week, officials passed an emergency resolution condemning Wayne's "racist and bigoted statements" made in a 1971 interview and are calling on the Orange County Board of Supervisors to drop his name, statue, and other likenesses from the international airport.

The resolution asked the board "to restore its original name: Orange County Airport." "There have been past efforts to get this done and now we're putting our name and our backing into this to make sure there is a name change," said Ada Briceño, chair of the Democratic Party of Orange County. According to those who crafted the resolution, the effort to oust Wayne, a longtime resident of Orange County who died in 1979, is part of "a national movement to remove white supremacist symbols and names (that are) reshaping American institutions, monuments, businesses, nonprofits, sports leagues, and teams." In a 1971 Playboy magazine interview, Wayne makes bigoted statements against Black people, Native Americans, and the LGBTQ community.

"I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility. I don't believe in giving authority and positions of leadership and judgment to irresponsible people," he said. Wayne also said that although he didn't condone slavery: "I don't feel guilty about the fact that five or 10 generations ago these people were slaves." The actor said he felt no remorse in the subjugation of Native Americans.

"I don't feel we did wrong in taking this great country away from them. … (O)ur so-called stealing of this country from them was just a matter of survival," he said. "There were great numbers of people who needed new land, and the Indians were selfishly trying to keep it for themselves." Wayne also called movies such as "Easy Rider" and "Midnight Cowboy" perverted and used a gay slur to refer to the two main characters of the latter film. Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner told the newspaper that he had just heard about the Democratic resolution and was unaware of its wording or merit.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

IOA chief Batra sent legal notice by former Karate association VP Bharat Sharma

Former Karate Association of India vice-president Bharat Sharma has sent a legal notice to Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra, accusing the IOA chief of making untrue and culpably defamatory statement against him during an ...

Locus listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling

The company was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2020 report Bengaluru, June 29, 2020Locus, a global B2B SaaS company that automates human decisions in the supply chain, today announced that it has been identified as a Represent...

Gilead prices coronavirus drug at $2,340 for rich countries

The maker of a drug shown to shorten recovery time for severely ill COVID-19 patients says it will charge 2,340 for a typical treatment course for people covered by government health programs in the United States and other developed countri...

Delhi HC seeks status report from Tihar on PIL seeking infrastructure for legal meetings

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a status report from Tihar Jail authorities on a PIL seeking directions to build infrastructure for legal meetings, either telephonically or through video conference, to ensure access to justice to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020