Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh defence secretary dies of coronavirus

Bangladesh defence secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury died of coronavirus-related complications on Monday at a military hospital here. Later, he did his post graduation in Governance Studies from the Northern University in Dhaka. He served the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Industries, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Prime Minister's Office in different capacities.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 29-06-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 18:42 IST
Bangladesh defence secretary dies of coronavirus

Bangladesh defence secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury died of coronavirus-related complications on Monday at a military hospital here. He was 57 and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Chowdhury was admitted to Dhaka's Combined Military Hospital on June 2 after he was tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Later, he was moved to the intensive care unit and was administered plasma therapy after his condition deteriorated, the bdnews24.com reported. According to Md Bhasani Mirza, administrative officer at the defence ministry, Chowdhury died after suffering a cardiac arrest during his treatment at the hospital, the Dhaka Tribune reported. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the demise of Chowdhury.

In a message of condolence, Hasina prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family. Born in Cumilla in 1963, Chowdhury did his post graduation in Soil Science from Dhaka University. Later, he did his post graduation in Governance Studies from the Northern University in Dhaka.

He served the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Industries, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Prime Minister's Office in different capacities. He was the secretary to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change before his stint at the defence ministry. Bangladesh has recorded 1,41,801 coronavirus cases and 1,783 fatalities due to the disease..

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court spurns environmental challenge to Trump's border wall

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by four environmental groups to the authority of President Donald Trumps administration to build his promised wall along the border with Mexico.The justices turned away an appeal...

IOA chief Batra sent legal notice by former Karate association VP Bharat Sharma

Former Karate Association of India vice-president Bharat Sharma has sent a legal notice to Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra, accusing the IOA chief of making untrue and culpably defamatory statement against him during an ...

Locus listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling

The company was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2020 report Bengaluru, June 29, 2020Locus, a global B2B SaaS company that automates human decisions in the supply chain, today announced that it has been identified as a Represent...

Gilead prices coronavirus drug at $2,340 for rich countries

The maker of a drug shown to shorten recovery time for severely ill COVID-19 patients says it will charge 2,340 for a typical treatment course for people covered by government health programs in the United States and other developed countri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020