Coronavirus pandemic is far from over, it is actually speeding up: WHO

The coronavirus pandemic is not even close to being over, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus while adding that about 180,000 people worldwide have tested positive in the last 24 hours. "The reality is this is not close to being over...Globally, the pandemic is actually speeding up.," The Hill quoted Tedros.

He said, "For many of our countries to really not hunt down this virus is our failure in contact tracing, because we have lame excuses, saying it's too many and it's too difficult to trace." "Trust me, there is not too many even in a world situation. If contact tracing helps you to win the fight, you do it, even risking your life," he added.

Tedros also said that the WHO would be sending a team to Wuhan next week to investigate the potential animal source of the new coronavirus. As per the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University, a total of 10,199,798 coronavirus cases and 502,947 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)