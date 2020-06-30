Left Menu
Iraq releases on bail some men suspected of targeting US

The release on Monday comes five days after Iraqi security forces arrested 14 men suspected of orchestrating attacks against the US Embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone and American troops located in Iraqi bases. The arrests, based on a judicial order, marked the strongest action to date by the new government in Baghdad against the perpetrators affiliated with a powerful Iran-backed militia group.

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 30-06-2020 04:23 IST
Iraqi authorities released on bail some men with ties to an Iran-backed militia detained under suspicion of carrying out a series of rocket attacks against the US presence in the country, Iraqi government and militia officials said. The release on Monday comes five days after Iraqi security forces arrested 14 men suspected of orchestrating attacks against the US Embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone and American troops located in Iraqi bases.

The arrests, based on a judicial order, marked the strongest action to date by the new government in Baghdad against the perpetrators affiliated with a powerful Iran-backed militia group. The officials offered varying accounts of the number of detainees who had been released. A militia official said 11 among the 14 arrested on Thursday were released on bail and three suspects remained in custody.

Two government officials did not specify the number and said some were released on bail. One government official said all were released except one prime suspect. Official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. A military statement following the arrests said a special investigative committee was formed to include the Interior Ministry and other Iraqi security forces to follow up on the case.

The US has blamed Iran-backed militia group Kataib Hezbollah for orchestrating attacks against its embassy and American troops inside Iraqi bases, and criticised the Iraqi government for not identifying and arresting the culprits. The raid was carried out according to a judicial order based on Iraq's anti-terrorism laws, and was issued following intelligence reports indicating the men had orchestrated attacks against the US presence.

