2 people killed in roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's Helmand

At least two people were killed and one more person was injured in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, provincial governor's spokesperson Omar Zwaj told Sputnik on Tuesday. According to Zwaj, the deceased and injured people were traveling from Garmsir district to Nawa district in a car this morning when it was struck by the bomb.

On Sunday and Monday, several explosions took place in two districts in Helmand, leaving 31 people killed and 15 others injured. Apart from that, six civilians were injured in a roadside bomb blast in the Kandahar province, also located in the country's south, according to a security source.

"A bomb exploded on the Kandahar-Uruzgan road in Shah Wali Kot district this morning and injured six civilians," the source told Sputnik on conditions of anonymity.