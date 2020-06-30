Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar discusses issues related to security with French counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and discussed issues of security and political importance.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 15:30 IST
Jaishankar discusses issues related to security with French counterpart
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and discussed issues of security and political importance. "Wide-ranging discussion with French FM @JY_LeDrian. Covered issues of contemporary security and political importance. Also agreed to address COVID-related challenges in health and aviation. Thanked him for the strong support in UNSC and look forward to working together," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday held video consultations with his French counterpart. ANI has learnt that during the conversation, France expressed keenness on working with India in the Indo-Pacific, especially the western Indian Ocean. The discussion was held with Secretary-General, MFA of France.

On Monday, French Defence Minister Florence Parly wrote to his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh, condoling the death of 20 Indian soldiers in a stand-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley and expressed express "steadfast and friendly support" to India. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Britain will talk to partners in UN over China law move, says Raab

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday Britain would raise Chinas adoption of national security legislation for Hong Kong with likeminded partners in the United Nations human rights council shortly.Weve been working very clos...

Sebi again eases compliance rules for processing of demat request 

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday relaxed compliance norms for depository participants and&#160; share transfer agents with regard to processing of demat request amid the prevailing situation in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The relaxat...

Athlete forced to sell vegetables in Jharkhand

Budding athlete Geeta Kumari was forced to sell vegetables in the streets of Jharkhands Ramgarh district to make ends meet. Chief Minister Hemant Sorens intervention helped Kumari to get Rs 50,000 from the Ramgarh district administration an...

Food delivery start-up MOPP Foods raises angel funding

Gurugram Haryana India, June 30 ANIBusinessWire India MOPP Foods Pvt Ltd, which operates the brand Mad Over Parathas Pakodas, a QSR and Food Delivery brand, focused on popular Indian street food, Parathas Pakodas, has raised angel funding...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020