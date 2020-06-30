Pakistan's PM says 'no doubt' that India was behind stock exchange attack
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told parliament on Tuesday he had 'no doubt' that India was behind an attack on the stock exchange building in Karachi a day earlier. "There is no doubt that India is behind the attack," Khan said in his address to parliament.Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 30-06-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 17:02 IST
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told parliament on Tuesday he had 'no doubt' that India was behind an attack on the stock exchange building in Karachi a day earlier. Four gunmen armed with grenades attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday, killing two guards and a policeman before security forces killed the attackers.
India said on Monday it had nothing to do with the assault. "There is no doubt that India is behind the attack," Khan said in his address to parliament. "For the last two months, my cabinet knew (there would be an attack) I had informed my ministers. All our agencies were on high alert," he added.
