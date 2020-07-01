Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pride celebrations stir tensions in Turkey

Hashtags demanding a ban on LGBT activities and a boycott by shoppers of companies expressing solidarity have been trending on Twitter since Sunday, celebrated worldwide as Pride Day. On Sunday, Kerem Kinik, chair of the Red Crescent Society of Turkey, said he would "fight against those who violate healthy creation".

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:00 IST
Pride celebrations stir tensions in Turkey
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

This year's LGBT Pride celebrations have exposed fault lines in Turkey as authorities called for caution against what they call LGBT propaganda, while companies who adopted rainbow colours on social media have faced boycott calls. Hashtags demanding a ban on LGBT activities and a boycott by shoppers of companies expressing solidarity have been trending on Twitter since Sunday, celebrated worldwide as Pride Day.

On Sunday, Kerem Kinik, chair of the Red Crescent Society of Turkey, said he would "fight against those who violate healthy creation". His tweet drew a rebuke from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the movement's international network. In response, Fahrettin Altun, a top aide to President Tayyip Erdogan, tweeted: "LGBT propaganda poses a grave threat to freedom of speech. The IFRC became complicit in that attack by targeting (Kinik) — a doctor who devoted his entire life to protecting children around the world. We won't be silenced!"

Kinik said he was referring to paedophilia, not sexual orientation. "There is nothing in my tweet targeting any specific group or any identity, any race, any gender or sexual orientation," he told Reuters. Erdogan joined the debate by saying on Monday that an assault on traditional values of the society was under way, without specifically addressing homosexuality.

"Some people insidiously attack our national and moral values by normalizing perversions that have been condemned throughout history and aim to poison young minds," he said, calling on Turks to confront "any type of perversion forbidden by our God, and those who support them". Turkish fashion designer and LGBT activist Barbaros Sansal said people were being made to "pay the bill" for opposing Erdogan and demanding human rights such as freedom of speech.

"If you are pro-regime, and pro-Erdogan, you can be a homosexual. But if you are opposition, you are sin," Sansal told Reuters. In April, Erdogan had defended Ali Erbas, the head of the state's religious affairs directorate, after he said homosexuality caused disease and corruption. Prosecutors opened probes into bar associations that accused Erbas of inciting hatred.

A report published in June by the Istanbul-based advocacy group SPoD, showed that discrimination and violence due to sexual identity and orientation doubled in the 45 days following Erbas' remarks.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM urges Centre to revoke orders asking Priyanka Gandhi to vacate govt accommodation

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged the Centre to withdraw the orders directing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her government accommodation in Delhi. Taking exception to the Centres order, ...

Puducherry Lt Governor, CM greet Vice President on birthday

Puducherry Lt Governor KiranBedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday greetedVice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthdayIn her message, Bedi said it is my privilege toconvey my greetings and heartiest wishes on the happy ...

Kanwariyas entering Haridwar to be quarantined for 14 days

Kanwariyas who enter Uttarakahnds Haridwar defying the ban on the annual Kanwar Yatra will have to serve a 14-day quarantine here at their own expenses. The decision was taken at a coordination meeting held on Wednesday with the DMs and SPs...

Haryana govt orders colleges, universities to remain shut till Jul 31

The Haryana government on Wednesday ordered that colleges and universities in the state will continue to remain closed till July 31 as per Unlock 2.0 guidelines issued by the Centre. It also announced summer vacation in all government and p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020