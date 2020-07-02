Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rare Javan Rhino captured on hidden camera in gleeful mudbath

A rare Javan rhinoceros has been captured on camera gleefully rolling around in the khaki, tropical waters of a national park, on the westernmost tip of Indonesia's Java island.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 02-07-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 10:46 IST
Rare Javan Rhino captured on hidden camera in gleeful mudbath
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A rare Javan rhinoceros has been captured on camera gleefully rolling around in the khaki, tropical waters of a national park, on the westernmost tip of Indonesia's Java island. The video of the critically endangered Javan rhino, one of only 72 left in the wild, was posted on Twitter by Indonesia's environment minister, Siti Nurbaya Bakar, and offers a rare glimpse into the life of one of the world's largest land mammals.

The footage, captured by a hidden camera at Ujung Kulon's national park has been shared more than 12,000 times and shows the rhino, a male estimated to be seven years old, rolling around on his back in the muddy waters at the base of a waterfall. The minister said that a rhino mud bath helps to regulate their body temperature and protect their skin from parasites and insects.

Javan rhinos, which once lived throughout northeast India and Southeast Asia, are among the most threatened of the five rhino species. There are only 72 Javan rhinos left in the wild, including 39 males and 33 females, according to Bakar.

"Let's keep watching and loving the rhino," Bakar wrote in her viral Twitter post, "Looking after and loving them is the same as looking after and loving Indonesia." Conservationists and researchers from the World Wildlife Fund and the World Resources Institute in Indonesia told Reuters the government should increase monitoring of Ujung Kulon National park, and reinvigorate efforts to develop a second habitat for the critically endangered species.

The population of the herbivorous mammals has declined mainly due to illegal poaching and excessive demand for rhino horn and medicine, which fetch high prices on the black market.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

China's blue chip index near 2-1/2-year high on stimulus, Hong Kong up

China stocks rallied on Thursday, with the blue chip index hitting a near a two-and-half-year high, boosted by more government spending to prop up the economy.Hong Kong shares also gained after a security law went into effect in the city th...

Bars, restaurants pay price for California virus surge

California took a big step back in reopening its economy on Wednesday as Gov. Gavin Newsom shut down bars, wineries, museums, movie theaters and inside restaurant dining across most of the state for three weeks amid troubling increases in c...

UN chief tells Libya's Hifter there is no military solution

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the commander of Libyas eastern-based forces Wednesday that there can be no military solution to the conflict he launched in April 2019 against the UN-supported government in the capital, Tripoli. ...

Rare Javan Rhino captured on hidden camera in gleeful mudbath

A rare Javan rhinoceros has been captured on camera gleefully rolling around in the khaki, tropical waters of a national park, on the westernmost tip of Indonesias Java island. The video of the critically endangered Javan rhino, one of only...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020