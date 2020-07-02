'India continuing to show it won't back down from China's aggression': Nikki Haley hails Chinese apps ban

Former US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, on Wednesday (local time) hailed India's action to ban 59 apps linked to Chinese firms including Tik Tok, and said New Delhi is continuing to show it will not back down from China's aggression. "Good to see India banning 59 popular apps owned by Chinese firms, including TikTok, which counts India as one of its largest markets. India is continuing to show it won't back down from China's aggression," Haley tweeted.

The Indian government on Monday announced that it had decided to block 59 apps in view of the information available that "they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, the security of the state and public order". Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government has banned the apps for the safety, security, defense, sovereignty, and integrity of India.

Haley's remarks come after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed India's ban on the Chinese apps and stressed that the move would "boost India's integrity and national security". "We welcome India's ban on certain mobile apps. India's clean app approach will boost India's sovereignty and boost integrity and national security," Pompeo said.