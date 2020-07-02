Kenya: President Kenyatta praises NMS for its efforts in improving service delivery

Kenya's President, Uhuru Kenyatta has praised the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) for its efforts in improving service delivery in Nairobi and its catchment, according to a news report by Capital FM.

Kenyatta has expressed his satisfaction with the progress made by NMS in implementing the directives he gave to the agency at its launch on March 18, this year.

"I issued several directives to NMS to achieve within the 100 days, which period ended on Saturday, 28th, June this year," he said after a tour of the city on Tuesday.

The directives, he said, were aimed at enhancing service provision in the areas of waste collection and disposal, water and sanitation, housing and urban development, transport, and public works.

President Kenyatta spoke at Harambee House in Nairobi when he received the 100 days performance report by the NMS, he said, "I am satisfied that the directives for the first 100 days have been implemented in earnest."

At the ceremony also attended by Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, the President challenged NMS to work towards making Nairobi a model city.

"I challenge NMS to demonstrate that Nairobi can be the model of our Post Covid-19 National Recovery Strategy," President Kenyatta told NMS top leadership led by Director General, Mohammed Badi.