Left Menu
Development News Edition

Primark encouraged by post-lockdown sales but profit to slump

Trading in British fashion chain Primark's reopened stores has been encouraging but the prolonged coronavirus lockdown means the retailer's full-year profit is likely to slump by about two thirds, owner Associated British Foods said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 14:43 IST
Primark encouraged by post-lockdown sales but profit to slump
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Trading in British fashion chain Primark's reopened stores has been encouraging but the prolonged coronavirus lockdown means the retailer's full-year profit is likely to slump by about two thirds, owner Associated British Foods said. All 375 Primark stores were shuttered in March as the pandemic spread. As governments eased lockdown restrictions the stores reopened, including all 153 stores in England on June 15.

AB Foods said on Thursday that since the reopening of the first Primark stores on May 4, cumulative sales for the seven weeks to June 20 were 322 million pounds ($403 million) and were 12% lower than last year on a like-for-like basis. It said sales in the week ended June 20, with more than 90% of selling space reopened, were 133 million pounds and trading in England and Ireland was ahead of the same week last year.

"We're really getting back to business here. That number (down 12%) is much better than people were expecting," AB Foods finance chief John Bason told Reuters. Shares in AB Foods were up 5.6% at 0835 GMT, paring 2020 losses to 20%.

However, the lockdown means Primark's profit will be substantially down. The retailer has no online offer. For the full 2019-20 year, Primark forecast adjusted operating profit in a range of 300-350 million pounds, down from the 913 million pounds made in 2018-19.

Bason said Primark has also placed more than 800 million pounds of orders for the autumn/winter season and expects the total to exceed 1 billion pounds. AB Foods said overall group revenue from continuing businesses for the 40 weeks to June 20 was 13% lower than the same period last year at constant currency.

For 2019-20 it expects "strong progress" in adjusted operating profit at its sugar, grocery, agriculture, and ingredients businesses. The grocery division, whose brands include Kingsmill bread, Twinings tea, Ovaltine, and Jordans cereal, had a 9% increase in third-quarter revenue, with higher sales through retail channels more than offsetting weaker demand from food service businesses, such as restaurants and bars, shut in the lockdown.

The group expects to end the year with net cash of more than 750 million pounds. ($1 = 0.8002 pounds)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai Police seizes 5,800 vehicles that flouted lockdown rule

Around 5,800 vehicles have been seized by the Mumbai Police in the last two days in connection with violation of the coronavirus lockdown regulation.According to Mumbai Police, 3,508 vehicles were seized on June 30 and 2,369 on July 1.Till ...

Meghan felt 'unprotected' by UK royal family while pregnant- court papers

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, felt unprotected by the British royal family while she was pregnant with her son Archie, according to London High Court documents filed as part of her legal action against a tabloid newspaper. Meghan, wife of ...

Nepal President approves Cabinet proposal to prorogue ongoing budget session

Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Thursday approved the Cabinets proposal to prorogue the ongoing parliamentary session and sent a letter to the Parliament Secretariat acknowledging the same. Earlier in the day, a Cabinet meeting was ...

Trump believes China's 'aggressive stance' against India confirms 'true nature' of CPC: White House

US President Donald Trump believes that Chinas aggressive stance against India and other countries in the region confirms the true nature of the ruling Communist Party of China, according to his spokesperson. The armies of India and China h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020