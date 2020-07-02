Left Menu
Turkey demands French apology over Med naval incident

Turkey's foreign minister on Thursday demanded an apology from France over its depiction of a standoff between ships from the two countries in the Mediterranean Sea that prompted Paris to suspend its involvement in a NATO naval operation.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 02-07-2020 16:28 IST
Turkey's foreign minister on Thursday demanded an apology from France over its depiction of a standoff between ships from the two countries in the Mediterranean Sea that prompted Paris to suspend its involvement in a NATO naval operation. France says its frigate Courbet was “lit up” three times by Turkish naval targeting radar on June 10 when it tried to approach a Tanzanian-flagged civilian ship suspected of involvement in arms trafficking.

The ship was being escorted by three Turkish warships. The Courbet backed off after the confrontation. At the time, the French frigate was part of the Sea Guardian mission, which is helping to provide maritime security in the Mediterranean.

France said it was acting based on NATO information and that under the alliance's rules of engagement such conduct is considered a hostile act. Turkey has denied harassing the Courbet. Both countries are NATO allies.

“France has not told the truth to the EU or to NATO,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a visit to Berlin. “The claims that our vessels locked onto (French vessels) are not true,” Cavusoglu added.

“We have proven this with reports and documents and gave them to NATO. NATO saw the truth.” NATO has confirmed only that investigators have submitted their report into the incident but said it was “classified” and declined to say what conclusions, if any, had been drawn. “Instead of engaging in anti-Turkish activities and such leanings, France needs to make a sincere confession,” Cavusoglu said.

“Our expectation from France at the moment is for it to apologize in a clear fashion, without ifs or buts, for not providing the correct information.” The French government sent a letter Tuesday to NATO saying it is halting its participation in Sea Guardian “temporarily.” France has accused Turkey of repeated violations of the U.N. arms embargo on Libya and branded the Turkish government as an obstacle to securing a cease-fire in the North African nation, which Turkey firmly denies. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, speaking alongside Cavusoglu, said “it is extremely important that relations between France and Turkey are constructive” because the countries need to work together on many issues.

He said he hopes that “a constructive, open and very transparent dialogue” will be possible in the coming days and weeks to address their differences..

