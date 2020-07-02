China reports three new COVID-19 cases

China is reporting three newly confirmed cases of coronavirus and says just one of them involved local transmission in the capital of Beijing. The report Thursday appears to put the country where the virus was first detected late last year on course to eradicating it domestically, at least temporarily.

The National Health Commission says the other two cases were brought from outside China. No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 4,634 among 83,537 total cases of COVID-19. China credits strict quarantine, social distancing, and case tracing policies with helping radically lower the number of cases.

China is moving swiftly to re-open its economy, but mass employment looms as the heavily indebted government is reluctant to spend lavishly on stimulus programs.