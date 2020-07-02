Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tesla beats vehicle delivery estimates for second quarter, shares surge

Tesla Inc outpaced Wall Street estimates for second-quarter vehicle deliveries on Thursday, defying a wider auto industry trend of plummeting sales as coronavirus lockdown orders kept shoppers at home and sending its shares up 9%.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 18:25 IST
Tesla beats vehicle delivery estimates for second quarter, shares surge

Tesla Inc outpaced Wall Street estimates for second-quarter vehicle deliveries on Thursday, defying a wider auto industry trend of plummeting sales as coronavirus lockdown orders kept shoppers at home and sending its shares up 9%. Tesla delivered 90,650 vehicles during the quarter, significantly above estimates of 74,130 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data. It delivered 80,050 units of its new Model Y sport utility vehicle and Model 3 for the quarter.

Tesla's only U.S. vehicle factory in California was shut down for some six weeks of the quarter, heeding local orders to curb the spread of COVID-19. While vehicle deliveries increased 2.5% on a quarterly basis, production dropped nearly 20%. "While our main factory in Fremont was shut down for much of the quarter, we have successfully ramped production back to prior levels," the automaker said in a statement.

The surprise delivery numbers come a day after Tesla became the highest-valued automaker, surpassing the market capitalization of former front-runner Toyota Motors Corp . Thursday's rally expanded the lead further. Other major automakers posted lower U.S. monthly or quarterly new vehicle sales on Wednesday due in large part to weak fleet orders, but said consumer demand remained robust despite the continuinmg coronavirus pandemic.

Tesla is now seeking a location for a second U.S. vehicle factory to build its Model Y and a new electric pickup truck, zeroing in on Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Austin, Texas.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-No fans at La Liga stadiums for rest of the season, say organisers

Spains secretary for sport Irene Lozano and La Liga president Javier Tebas have categorically ruled out fans returning to matches before the end of this season to minimize the risk of the novel coronavirus spreading. Tebas said last month t...

Maha: Amravati records 10 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally at 602

As many as 10 persons, including an 18-month-old boy, tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtras Amravati district on Thursday, an official said. With the detection of the new cases, the districts COVID-19 tally now stands at...

Hollywood weighs how to foster lasting Black inclusion

Hollywood came under intense scrutiny for a lack of diversity in 2015 when the OscarsSoWhite movement spotlighted the dearth of Black nominees for the film industrys highest honors.Following the mass protests after the death of African Amer...

Lawmakers to get classified briefing on Russia bounty intel

US officials will provide a classified briefing for congressional leaders Thursday about intelligence assessment that Russia offered bounties for killing US troops in Afghanistan. The meeting comes as President Donald Trump, who says he was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020