Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkish court weighs bid to turn Hagia Sophia into a mosque

President Tayyip Erdogan has proposed restoring the mosque status of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, a building at the heart of both the Christian Byzantine and Muslim Ottoman empires and today one of Turkey's most visited monuments. The court case disputes the legality of a decision in 1934, in the early days of the modern secular Turkish state under Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, to convert the huge sixth-century building - known in Turkish as Ayasofya - from a mosque into a museum.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 18:28 IST
Turkish court weighs bid to turn Hagia Sophia into a mosque

A Turkish court on Thursday heard a case aimed at converting the Hagia Sophia museum in Istanbul back into a mosque and will announce its verdict within 15 days, a lawyer said, on an issue which has drawn international expressions of concern. President Tayyip Erdogan has proposed restoring the mosque status of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, a building at the heart of both the Christian Byzantine and Muslim Ottoman empires and today one of Turkey's most visited monuments.

The court case disputes the legality of a decision in 1934, in the early days of the modern secular Turkish state under Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, to convert the huge sixth-century building - known in Turkish as Ayasofya - from a mosque into a museum. "We think they (the court) will see that Ayasofya being a museum for 86 years has hurt and saddened the Turkish people," Selami Karaman, lawyer for the association which brought the case, told reporters after the short hearing.

"This mosque... is the personal property of Sultan Mehmet the Conqueror," he said, referring to the Ottoman leader who captured the city, then known as Constantinople, in 1453 and turned the already 900-year-old Byzantine church into a mosque. The Ottomans built minarets alongside the vast domed structure, while inside they added huge calligraphic panels bearing the Arabic names of the early Muslim caliphs alongside the monument's ancient Christian iconography.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual head of some 300 million Orthodox Christians worldwide and based in Istanbul, said converting it into a mosque would disappoint Christians and would "fracture" East and West. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Greece have also urged Turkey to maintain the building as a museum.

But Turkish groups have long campaigned for Hagia Sophia's conversion into a mosque, saying this would better reflect Turkey's status as an overwhelmingly Muslim country. Erdogan, a pious Muslim, threw his weight behind their campaign ahead of local elections last year. (Additional reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun in Istanbul Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans and Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-No fans at La Liga stadiums for rest of the season, say organisers

Spains secretary for sport Irene Lozano and La Liga president Javier Tebas have categorically ruled out fans returning to matches before the end of this season to minimize the risk of the novel coronavirus spreading. Tebas said last month t...

Maha: Amravati records 10 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally at 602

As many as 10 persons, including an 18-month-old boy, tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtras Amravati district on Thursday, an official said. With the detection of the new cases, the districts COVID-19 tally now stands at...

Hollywood weighs how to foster lasting Black inclusion

Hollywood came under intense scrutiny for a lack of diversity in 2015 when the OscarsSoWhite movement spotlighted the dearth of Black nominees for the film industrys highest honors.Following the mass protests after the death of African Amer...

Lawmakers to get classified briefing on Russia bounty intel

US officials will provide a classified briefing for congressional leaders Thursday about intelligence assessment that Russia offered bounties for killing US troops in Afghanistan. The meeting comes as President Donald Trump, who says he was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020