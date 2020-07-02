Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African refinery explosion kills two, injures seven

Two people were killed on Thursday in an explosion at Astron Energy's 100,000 barrel per day refinery in Cape Town, the company said as it promised a full investigation. Astron Energy, which is majority owned by commodities trader Glencore, said the fire at South Africa's third-biggest crude oil refinery started at around 4 a.m.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 19:50 IST
South African refinery explosion kills two, injures seven
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Two people were killed on Thursday in an explosion at Astron Energy's 100,000 barrel per day refinery in Cape Town, the company said as it promised a full investigation. The Western Cape's emergency medical services said one man and one woman died at the scene, while seven people sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

"This is a terrible tragedy. Our thoughts are with the families of all those affected," Astron Energy's chief executive Jonathan Molapo said in a statement. Astron Energy, which is majority owned by commodities trader Glencore, said the fire at South Africa's third-biggest crude oil refinery started at around 4 a.m. (0200 GMT).

"We will conduct a full investigation of the incident," Molapo said, adding there was no immediate threat to fuel supplies nor surrounding communities. Astron said two of the seven workers injured in the blast remain in hospital.

The Milnerton plant, which was restarting after undergoing extended maintenance, was shut down after the fire. "At first I thought it was thunder, but it was just like one big rumble and you could feel the vibrations," Felix Holm, who lives some 500 metres away from the refinery, told Reuters.

The refinery, which Glencore acquired as part of an almost $1 billion deal with Chevron, this year completed a 400 million rand ($23 million) upgrade to produce very low sulphur fuel for ships docking in Cape Town port. The shutdown comes at a crucial time for South Africa as it reopens after a coronavirus lockdown. Industry body SAPIA said in May that the country was facing a diesel shortage due to a spike in demand as restrictions on movement eased.

Africa's most industrialised economy is a net importer of crude and petroleum products. ($1 = 16.8813 rand)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Who is Ghislaine Maxwell, the Epstein confidant detained by the FBI?

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in the United States on Thursday on charges of helping to lure underage girls who were then sexually abused by Ep...

Axis Bank to wind down UK subsidiary

Axis Bank on Thursday said it has decided to wind down its UK subsidiary and the move will not have any material impact on its financial position. The lender has been reviewing its international strategy and as part of this, has adopted a c...

AP Guv appoints retd IAS officer as Chief Information Commissioner

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Thursday appointed retired IAS officer P Ramesh Kumar as the State Chief Information Commissioner. The Governor also appointed Repala Srinivasa Rao as one of the Commissioners in the AP Inf...

Paswan not to celebrate birthday as mark of respect for Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday said he will not celebrate his birthday, which falls on July 5, as a mark of respect for the Indian soldiers who had recently died in a violent clash with Chinese troops.&#160; The Lok Janshakti P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020