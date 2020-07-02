Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 160 killed in jade mine landslide in Myanmar

A landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar has claimed the lives of at least 162 people and wounded another 54, officials said on Thursday.

ANI | Nay Pyi Taw | Updated: 02-07-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 21:23 IST
Over 160 killed in jade mine landslide in Myanmar
A jade mine (Representative image). Image Credit: ANI

A landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar has claimed the lives of at least 162 people and wounded another 54, officials said on Thursday. As per Al Jazeera reports, the incident took place early today in the jade-rich Hpakant area of Kachin state after a bout of heavy rainfall, the Myanmar Fire Services Department said on Facebook.

"By 7:15 pm, 162 bodies were found, and 54 injured people were sent" to nearby hospitals, Myanmar's fire service department said on its official Facebook page. "The jade miners were smothered by a wave of mud," the statement said.

Photos posted on the Facebook page showed a search and rescue team wading through a valley apparently flooded by the mudslide. Fatal landslides are common in the poorly regulated mines of Hpakant, the victims often from impoverished communities who risk their lives hunting the translucent green gemstone.

The government of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi pledged to clean up the industry when it took power in 2016, but activists say little has changed. Official sales of jade in Myanmar were worth USD750.4 million in 2016-2017, according to data published by the government as part of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

But experts believe the true value of the industry, which mainly exports to China, is much larger. The most detailed estimate of Myanmar's jade industry said it generated about USD31 billion in 2014.

Northern Myanmar's abundant natural resources - including jade, timber, gold and amber - have also helped finance both sides of a decades-long conflict between ethnic Kachin and the military. The fight to control the mines and the revenues they bring frequently traps local civilians in the middle. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Dry spell continues in Delhi; rains likely on weekend

The national capital sweltered under the stifling heat on Thursday as rains continued to play truant. The India Meteorological Department IMD has predicted dry weather for the next two days and rains on the weekend. The Safdarjung Observat...

Value of 'roti, kapda, makaan and internet' reinforced due to lockdown: Parekh

Eminent banker Deepak Parekh has said the value of food, clothing, shelter and now internet has been reinforced as essentials of life due to the lockdown and people would want to have their own home more than ever. In his annual letter to t...

5 booked under Disaster Management Act in Sikkim

Five persons have been booked in Sikkim under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for entering the Himalayan state without following the mandatory safety norms, police said on Thursday. The five person had falsely claimed to be re...

Alpine skiing-World Championships in Italy confirmed for 2021

The Alpine skiing World Championships in Cortina dAmpezzo will take place in February 2021 as originally scheduled, the International Ski Federation FIS said on Thursday. In May the Italian winter sports federation FISI had asked to postpon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020