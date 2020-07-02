Left Menu
Botswana investigating mystery deaths of at least 275 elephants

Some elephants appeared disorientated, had difficulty walking, showed signs of partial paralysis or a limp," EWB director Mike Chase said in a report reviewed by Reuters on Thursday. "One elephant was observed walking in circles, unable to change direction although being encouraged by other herd members." Chase said urgent action was needed to establish if the deaths were caused by disease or poisoning. Africa's overall elephant population is declining due to poaching but Botswana, home to almost a third of the continent's elephants, has seen numbers grow to 130,000 from 80,000 in the late 1990s.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 22:33 IST
Botswana is investigating a growing number of unexplained deaths of elephants, having confirmed 275 had died, up from 154 two weeks ago, the government said on Thursday.

The dead elephants were first spotted months ago in the Okavango Panhandle region, and the authorities say they have since been trying to discover the cause. Poaching has been ruled out as the cause of death, as the carcasses were found intact. "Three laboratories in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Canada have been identified to process the samples taken from the dead elephants," the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism said in a statement.

Elephants Without Borders (EWB), a conservation organisation, reported that its own aerial surveys showed that elephants of all ages appeared to be dying. The group counted 169 dead elephants on May 25, and another 187 on June 14. "Several live elephants that we observed appeared to be weak, lethargic and emaciated. Some elephants appeared disorientated, had difficulty walking, showed signs of partial paralysis or a limp," EWB director Mike Chase said in a report reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

"One elephant was observed walking in circles, unable to change direction although being encouraged by other herd members." Chase said urgent action was needed to establish if the deaths were caused by disease or poisoning.

Africa's overall elephant population is declining due to poaching but Botswana, home to almost a third of the continent's elephants, has seen numbers grow to 130,000 from 80,000 in the late 1990s. However, they are seen as a nuisance by some farmers, whose crops have been destroyed.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi lifted a five-year ban on big game hunting in May last year but the hunting season failed to take off in April as global travel restrictions meant hunters from many coronavirus-hit countries could not enter Botswana.

