Explosion at Turkish fireworks factory; no known casualties

Explosion at Turkish fireworks factory; no known casualtiesPTI | Ankara | Updated: 03-07-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 14:54 IST
An explosion occurred at a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey on Friday, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. There were no immediate reports of any casualties
Firefighters and ambulances were sent to the factory outside the town of Hendek, in Sakarya province, the agency reported. The factory is away from residential areas
Television video showed a large, mushroom-shape cloud of smoke rising from the factory.
