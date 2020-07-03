Left Menu
Syrian man charged with attempted murder in Germany

German prosecutors have charged a 33-year-old Syrian man with attempted murder on allegations he drove a stolen truck into a line of cars, injuring 18 people, authorities said Friday.

German prosecutors have charged a 33-year-old Syrian man with attempted murder on allegations he drove a stolen truck into a line of cars, injuring 18 people, authorities said Friday. The man, whose name wasn't released, was under the influence of drugs when he forced the driver out of the truck in the city of Limburg, near Frankfurt in western Germany, last October, prosecutors said.

He then drove it 332 metres at a speed of 44 kph, running into multiple cars and causing the injuries. The man was arrested at the scene and has been in custody since the incident. He has refused to give any statement to investigators, prosecutors said.

