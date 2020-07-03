Left Menu
Serbian capital declares emergency as cases jump

Serbian authorities have declared an emergency in the capital Belgrade because of a surge in the new coronavirus cases. Belgrade authorities said the rules will be reviewed in two weeks. On Thursday, authorities announced 359 confirmed cases and six deaths in the last 24 hours - the highest number since mid-April - with more than 80% registered in Belgrade.

Updated: 03-07-2020
Serbian authorities have declared an emergency in the capital Belgrade because of a surge in the new coronavirus cases. The Belgrade crisis team on Friday said nightclubs and cafes will be closed between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. and public gatherings limited to 100 people indoors and 500 outdoors. Those not wearing masks in closed spaces face strict fines.

Emergency measures also have been introduced in several other towns in Serbia where hospitals have been overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients in recent days. Belgrade authorities said the rules will be reviewed in two weeks.

On Thursday, authorities announced 359 confirmed cases and six deaths in the last 24 hours - the highest number since mid-April - with more than 80% registered in Belgrade. Late on Thursday, thousands of students protested in Belgrade against the order to close dormitories, which eventually was not followed through.

Serbia has gone from a very tight lockdown to almost total relaxation. Government critics have said this was because populist authorities wanted to hold the June 21 parliamentary election and tighten their grip on power. There's been more than 15,200 confirmed cases and nearly 290 deaths in the country.

