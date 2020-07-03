29 people, mostly Pakistani Sikh pilgrims, killed in train-bus collision

29 people, mostly Pakistani Sikh pilgrims, killed in train-bus collisionPTI | Lahore | Updated: 03-07-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 16:32 IST
At least 29 people, mostly Pakistani Sikhs, were killed when a mini-bus collided with a train in Pakistan's Punjab province on Friday
Shah Hussain Express which was coming from Karachi to Lahore hit the mini-bus carrying Sikh pilgrims at an unmanned level crossing at Farooqababd, some 60 kms from Lahore, at 1.30 pm, officials said. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Amir Hashmi told PTI that at least 29 people, most of them Pakistani Sikhs, were killed in the collision.
ALSO READ
Punjab reports 118 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths
Punjab families bid farewell to fallen soldiers, 10-yr-old lights pyre in Patiala village
Punjab reports 5 coronavirus deaths, 118 fresh cases
Pakistani court convicts three in politician's murder in London
Punjab wants permission to export surplus PPE coveralls