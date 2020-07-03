29 people, mostly Pakistani Sikh pilgrims, killed in train-bus collision

At least 29 people, mostly Pakistani Sikhs, were killed when a mini-bus collided with a train in Pakistan's Punjab province on Friday

Shah Hussain Express which was coming from Karachi to Lahore hit the mini-bus carrying Sikh pilgrims at an unmanned level crossing at Farooqababd, some 60 kms from Lahore, at 1.30 pm, officials said. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Amir Hashmi told PTI that at least 29 people, most of them Pakistani Sikhs, were killed in the collision.