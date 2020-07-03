Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland wants generous EU budget for Central Europe

Duda spoke to open a summit of prime ministers of the Visegrad Group, a regional cooperation group that also includes the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, of which Poland is taking the 12-month rotational presidency. “We want our region to be one of the poles of development in Europe after the pandemic.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 03-07-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 16:49 IST
Poland wants generous EU budget for Central Europe
President Andrzej Duda (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@AndrzejDuda)

Polish President Andrzej Duda said Friday that the European Union's budget for the next seven years should be generous for Central European nations, which aim to help drive the economic recovery from the coronavirus recession. Duda spoke to open a summit of prime ministers of the Visegrad Group, a regional cooperation group that also includes the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, of which Poland is taking the 12-month rotational presidency.

"We want our region to be one of the poles of development in Europe after the pandemic. We have great ambitions but also great development needs," Duda said. "For that reason, we want an ambitious European budget that will be focused on development, on European cohesion, and on big structural investments that will fuel the European economy in our region." Duda urged the government leaders to agree on a joint strategy for the ongoing 2021-2027 budget negotiations among the 27 EU members.

Some members want the budget reduced for Poland and Hungary saying their government policies violate EU principles of the rule of law and democracy. "I want the budget negotiations to be closed as soon as possible, with the desirable results," Duda said.

He was addressing prime ministers of Slovakia, Igor Matovic, The Czech Republic, Andrej Babis, of Hungary, Viktor Orban, and Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki. In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel pushed for a quick agreement on a recovery fund aimed at pulling the EU out of the coronavirus recession. Speaking to the upper house of parliament she said that "every day counts." Germany this week took over the rotating EU presidency for six months, giving it a key role in trying to reach a deal on the recovery fund.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Happy with the shape players returned in: South Africa physiotherapist

South Africa mens team physiotherapist Craig Govender has praised the players for the way they maintained their fitness during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Proteas mens High-Performance training squad returned to training on Monday aft...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

President Donald Trump will begin his July Fourth celebrations with a trip to Mount Rushmore despite concerns about gathering a large crowd and criticism from Native Americans about the visit.The United States reported more than 55,000 new ...

Sport-Aluko to offer evidence to parliamentary committee over inclusion in UK Sport

Former England striker Eni Aluko will give evidence to a British parliamentary committee next week on the subject of inclusion and representation issues surrounding the leadership roles in sport. The lack of minority representation in natio...

AP Corporation for Outsourced Services launched

Amaravati, Jul 3 PTI Eight months after it was incorporated as a non-profit body, the Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services APCOS formally started functioning with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launching it on Friday. AP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020