China responds to PM Modi's message of expansionist powers

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech earlier in the day wherein he had stated that the "age of expansionism is over", China on Friday said it is "groundless" to view the country as "expansionist". "China has demarcated boundary with 12 of its 14 neighbouring countries through peaceful negotiations, turning land borders into bonds of friendly cooperation. It's groundless to view China as "expansionist", exaggerate & fabricate its disputes with neighbours," said spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India in a tweet.

Taking an apparent dig at China, while addressing the soldiers in Nimu, Leh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the age of expansionism is over and added that the new age of development is here. "From Leh, Ladakh to Siachen and Kargil...and Galwan's icy waters...every mountain, every peak is witness to the valour of Indian soldiers. Age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister paid tributes to the valour of the Indian Armed Forces, stating that their courage and devotion to Mother India is unparalleled. He said Indians can go about their lives peacefully because they know that the armed forces are standing firm, protecting the nation in the borders. Prime Minister remembered the soldiers who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash. The Prime Minister on Friday made a surprise visit to Ladakh and was briefed by senior officers at Nimu amid ongoing tension with China. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. He reached Nimmoo, early morning today and interacted with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel.

The situation at the India-China border remains tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. (ANI)