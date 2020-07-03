Left Menu
T1, KT Rolster sweep opponents in LCK Summer Split

Both T1 and Gen.G have season records of 4-2 (plus-3 differential) midway through Week 3. Top laner Chang-Dong "Canna" Kim and jungler Woo-chon "Cuz" Moon were the MVPs of the match for T1, who won in 39 minutes on red and 25 minutes on blue. Second-place DAMWON Gaming (4-1, plus-7) will play winless Hanwha Life Esports, (0-5, minus-8) while Team Dynamics (3-2, plus-2) will meet last-place SANDBOX Gaming (0-5, minus-9).

T1 jumped in the standings by sweeping Gen.G in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split on Friday. Starting the day in sixth place, T1 moved into a tie for third with their opponent. Both T1 and Gen.G have season records of 4-2 (plus-3 differential) midway through Week 3.

Top laner Chang-Dong "Canna" Kim and jungler Woo-chon "Cuz" Moon were the MVPs of the match for T1, who won in 39 minutes on red and 25 minutes on blue. In the day's other action, jungler Gi-beom "bonO" Kim posted a double MVP performance as KT Rolster (2-3, minus-1) defeated SeolHaeOne Prince (1-4, minus-6) in a 2-0 sweep. KT Rolster won in 29 minutes on blue and 30 minutes on red.

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches. When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner receives a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams receive byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 3 continues Saturday. Second-place DAMWON Gaming (4-1, plus-7) will play winless Hanwha Life Esports, (0-5, minus-8) while Team Dynamics (3-2, plus-2) will meet last-place SANDBOX Gaming (0-5, minus-9). LCK Summer Split standings through Friday (record, map differential):

1. DRX, 5-0, +7 2. DAMWON Gaming, 4-1, +7

T3. Gen.G, 4-2, +3 T3. T1, 4-2, +3

T5. Team Dynamics, 3-2, +2 T5. Afreeca Freecs, 3-2, +2

7. KT Rolster, 2-3, -1 8. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-4, -6

9. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-5, -8 10. SANDBOX Gaming, 0-5, -9

