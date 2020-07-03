Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar leader blames joblessness for deadly mining tragedy

The most detailed estimate of Myanmar's jade industry, made by the environmental watchdog group Global Witness, said it generated about $31 billion in 2014. Suu Kyi said most of those killed Thursday were illegal miners.

PTI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 03-07-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 21:04 IST
Myanmar leader blames joblessness for deadly mining tragedy
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UN)

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi expressed sadness Friday over a landslide at a jade mining site in the country's north that took at least 172 lives, blaming the tragedy on joblessness. Suu Kyi, speaking on a scheduled Facebook Live broadcast with representatives of the construction industry, bemoaned what she described as the need for people to illegally sift for jade because they lacked other ways of making a living.

Those killed in the accident Thursday in Hpakant in Kachin state had settled next to a mining site to sift for bits of jade left over after heavy machinery excavated the ground and left behind huge mounds of discarded earth. The mounds become unstable during the rainy season and slide down on the informal miners settled below, as occurred Thursday and has happened repeatedly in recent years.

The Myanmar Fire Services Department, which coordinates rescue and emergency services, announced Friday that there were 172 deaths from the accident, an increase of 10 over Thursday's total. It earlier announced that 54 injured people had been hospitalized. Bo Saung, a village administrator in Hpakant, told The Associated Press on Friday that more bodies remained to be retrieved, giving an estimate of 50. The death toll already surpasses that of the previous worst such accident, in November 2015 when at least 113 people were killed.

State television announced Friday night that the government has formed a committee to investigate the accident that will be headed by Minister for Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation Ohn Win. Hpakant, a remore area 950 kilometers (600 miles) north of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, is the center of the world's biggest and most lucrative jade mining industry. The most detailed estimate of Myanmar's jade industry, made by the environmental watchdog group Global Witness, said it generated about $31 billion in 2014.

Suu Kyi said most of those killed Thursday were illegal miners. She said that shows it is difficult for the country's citizens to get legal jobs, and that generating jobs should be a priority. However, critics place the blame for such accidents on the legal mining operators and the government's lax enforcement of safety measures.

London-based Global Witness called the landslide "a damning indictment of the government's failure to curb reckless and irresponsible mining practices." It charged that Myanmar's jade mining sector "is dominated by powerful military-linked companies, armed groups and cronies that have been allowed to operate without effective social and environmental controls for years." It singled out for blame the civilian government of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party, which came to power in 2016. "Five years after taking office and pledging to reform the corrupt sector, the National League for Democracy (NLD) has yet to implement desperately needed reforms, allowing deadly mining practices to continue and gambling the lives of vulnerable workers in the country's jade mines," Global Witness said in a statement Thursday. "Neither a promised new gemstone law, passed by parliament in 2019, nor a gemstone policy that has been in production for several years have yet been implemented." UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep sadness at the deaths and sent condolences to families of the victims and Myanmar's government and people.

Gutteres expressed "the readiness of the United Nations to contribute to ongoing efforts to address the needs of the affected population," said his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Italian region asks Bangladeshis to test for COVID-19 after cases found

The central Italian region of Lazio, fringing the capital Rome, has asked its large Bangladeshi community to undergo blanket testing for the coronavirus following a recent increase in the number of infections. Lazio has reported some 8,000 ...

Ryanair flight makes emergency landing in Greece after reporting fire

A Ryanair flight with 164 people on board made an emergency landing at Thessaloniki airport on Friday after reporting a fire, Greek authorities said.The flight from Berlin to Athens issued a distress signal and sought permission to make an ...

New French PM Castex warns about economic crisis, says priorities to change

Frances new prime minister, Jean Castex, warned on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic was not over yet and an economic crisis was already making itself felt, as he took the helm of President Emmanuel Macrons government. The economic crisi...

European stocks slide as surge in virus cases hits rebound hopes

European stocks fell on Friday after gaining ground during the week as a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases made investors less optimistic about prospects for a rebound in the global economy.After opening largely flat, the pan-European STOXX 6...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020