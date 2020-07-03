Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arizona store shootout ends with robber, bystander dead

The suspect in the robbery was also believed to have pulled off two holdups at gas station convenience stores earlier in the night. Scottsdale Police Sgt. Ben Hoster said the gunfire erupted at about 2:40 am when a man attempted to rob a Circle K store.

PTI | Scottsdale | Updated: 03-07-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 21:22 IST
Arizona store shootout ends with robber, bystander dead
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A man robbing a gas station convenience store fatally shot a bystander before being killed in a wild shootout with another bystander, police in suburban Phoenix said Friday morning. The suspect in the robbery was also believed to have pulled off two holdups at gas station convenience stores earlier in the night.

Scottsdale Police Sgt. Ben Hoster said the gunfire erupted at about 2:40 am when a man attempted to rob a Circle K store. "He fired several rounds at the clerk during the robbery when he was obtaining money," Hoster said. The gunman fatally shot another man in the store, who Hoster called an innocent bystander. The clerk managed to escape out the back of the store without injuries, police said. Another bystander then shot at the suspect and both exchanged gunfire, Hoster said. The suspect was killed at the scene and the bystander was injured, he said.

None of the people involved in the shooting, nor the store clerk, were immediately identified. Detectives believe the suspect robbed two other Circle K locations earlier that night and into the morning in Scottsdale at 11:45 pm and in Mesa around 2:15 am, Hoster said. No injuries were reported at either location.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Miami mayor imposes nightly curfew to fight Florida coronavirus surge

The number of coronavirus cases in Florida jumped again on Friday as the mayor of the states biggest city imposed a nightly curfew and rolled backed the reopening of entertainment venues to try to stem one of the most alarming coronavirus s...

Pakistani foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19, days after holding high profile meetings including one with U.S. special representative on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in Islamabad. This a...

Italian region asks Bangladeshis to test for COVID-19 after cases found

The central Italian region of Lazio, fringing the capital Rome, has asked its large Bangladeshi community to undergo blanket testing for the coronavirus following a recent increase in the number of infections. Lazio has reported some 8,000 ...

Ryanair flight makes emergency landing in Greece after reporting fire

A Ryanair flight with 164 people on board made an emergency landing at Thessaloniki airport on Friday after reporting a fire, Greek authorities said.The flight from Berlin to Athens issued a distress signal and sought permission to make an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020