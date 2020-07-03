IG clinch semifinal berth at OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China

Invictus Gaming rebounded from a first-map loss to defeat Royal Never Give Up on Friday and win Group B in the OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China event. With the win, IG (3-0) clinched a berth in the upper-bracket semifinals.

RNG (1-1) won the first map in 37 minutes on green, but IG came back to win the next two in 27 and 31 minutes, both on red. In Group A play on Friday, CDEC Gaming (1-2) split a pair of matches, both by a 2-1 decision. Against PSG.LGD (1-1), CDEC won the first map in 42 minutes on green but couldn't keep up the momentum, losing in 27 and 45 minutes, both on red.

In the next match, against Vici Gaming (0-2), CDEC sandwiched wins in 33 and 46 minutes on green around a 37-minute defeat on red. Group play concludes Saturday with two Group B matches -- Team Aster vs. RNG and Aster vs. Sparking Arrow Gaming. In the final match of Group A, Vici will face PSG.LGD.

Playoffs of the $90,000 Season 2 of the OGA Dota PIT 2020 begin Sunday. EHOME is the top seed in Group A and also advanced to the semifinals of the double-elimination playoffs. The second- and third-place teams will compete in the playoff quarterfinals, and the fourth-place teams will be eliminated. All matches in the tournament will be best-of-three until the grand final on July 10, which will be a best-of-five.

The tournament winner will receive $37,521, and the runner-up will get $19,494. OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China standings through Friday (record, map differential):

Group A x-1. EHOME, 3-0, 6-1

2. PSG.LGD, 1-1, 2-3 3. CDEC Gaming, 1-2, 4-5

4. Vici Gaming, 0-2, 1-4 Group B

x-1. Invictus Gaming, 3-0, 6-2 2. Royal Never Give Up, 1-1, 3-2

3. Team Aster, 0-1, 0-2 4. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 0-2, 1-4

x-clinched group and upper semifinal spot