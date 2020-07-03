Left Menu
Development News Edition

IG clinch semifinal berth at OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China

Invictus Gaming rebounded from a first-map loss to defeat Royal Never Give Up on Friday and win Group B in the OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China event. In the final match of Group A, Vici will face PSG.LGD. Playoffs of the $90,000 Season 2 of the OGA Dota PIT 2020 begin Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:14 IST
IG clinch semifinal berth at OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Invictus Gaming rebounded from a first-map loss to defeat Royal Never Give Up on Friday and win Group B in the OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China event. With the win, IG (3-0) clinched a berth in the upper-bracket semifinals.

RNG (1-1) won the first map in 37 minutes on green, but IG came back to win the next two in 27 and 31 minutes, both on red. In Group A play on Friday, CDEC Gaming (1-2) split a pair of matches, both by a 2-1 decision. Against PSG.LGD (1-1), CDEC won the first map in 42 minutes on green but couldn't keep up the momentum, losing in 27 and 45 minutes, both on red.

In the next match, against Vici Gaming (0-2), CDEC sandwiched wins in 33 and 46 minutes on green around a 37-minute defeat on red. Group play concludes Saturday with two Group B matches -- Team Aster vs. RNG and Aster vs. Sparking Arrow Gaming. In the final match of Group A, Vici will face PSG.LGD.

Playoffs of the $90,000 Season 2 of the OGA Dota PIT 2020 begin Sunday. EHOME is the top seed in Group A and also advanced to the semifinals of the double-elimination playoffs. The second- and third-place teams will compete in the playoff quarterfinals, and the fourth-place teams will be eliminated. All matches in the tournament will be best-of-three until the grand final on July 10, which will be a best-of-five.

The tournament winner will receive $37,521, and the runner-up will get $19,494. OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China standings through Friday (record, map differential):

Group A x-1. EHOME, 3-0, 6-1

2. PSG.LGD, 1-1, 2-3 3. CDEC Gaming, 1-2, 4-5

4. Vici Gaming, 0-2, 1-4 Group B

x-1. Invictus Gaming, 3-0, 6-2 2. Royal Never Give Up, 1-1, 3-2

3. Team Aster, 0-1, 0-2 4. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 0-2, 1-4

x-clinched group and upper semifinal spot

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Bolsonaro waters down law requiring face masks in Brazil

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday approved a law obliging use of masks on streets and in public transport to prevent COVID-19 infections, but he vetoed clauses that would have required them in churches, schools, shops, and factorie...

China appoints hardliner Zheng Yanxiong head of national security office in Hong Kong

Chinese government has appointed Zheng Yanxiong as head of a powerful new agency being established in Hong Kong to oversee implementation of controversial national security law, reported South China Morning Post. According to Chinese media ...

Tamil filmmaker opens grocery store to make ends meet in coronavirus pandemic

With disruption in the film business due to the coronavirus crisis, a Chennai-based film director Anand opened up a grocery store to make his ends meet during the pandemic. After being in the Tamil film industry for over 10 years, Anand had...

Jharkhand BJP president appoints office-bearers

Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash on Friday appointed several office-bearers, including eight vice-presidents and three general secretaries of the partys state unit. Nilkanth Singh Munda, Sunil Singh, Raj Paliwar, Annapurna Devi, Gango...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020