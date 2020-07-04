German activists protest near virus-hit plant

Animal rights activists in Germany are attempting to block access to a slaughterhouse at the center of a large coronavirus cluster. Police in the western city of Bielefeld confirmed that about 20 people were protesting at the entrance to the site early Saturday.

The group Together Against the Animal Industry said some of its members have dropped a banner from the slaughterhouse roof calling for the plant to be shut down. The slaughterhouse, owned by the Tonnies Group, has been linked to more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in the region, triggering a partial lockdown of two counties.

Animal rights activists and labor unions have criticized conditions for animals and workers at the plant, one of the country's biggest.