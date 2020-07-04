Left Menu
3,000 Australians in 'hard lockdown' in Victoria

Australia's Victoria state recorded 108 new coronavirus cases Saturday, forcing authorities to lock down nine public housing towers and three more Melbourne suburbs. and no one allowed out.” Residents in the Flemington and Kensington housing units will receive deliveries of food and medicine, along with alcohol support. The suburbs of Kensington, Flemington and North Melbourne will join 36 others in being subject to stage 3 coronavirus restrictions.

3,000 Australians in 'hard lockdown' in Victoria
Australia's Victoria state recorded 108 new coronavirus cases Saturday, forcing authorities to lock down nine public housing towers and three more Melbourne suburbs. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said 3,000 people in the housing towers would go into "hard lockdown," meaning "there will be no one allowed in ... and no one allowed out." Residents in the Flemington and Kensington housing units will receive deliveries of food and medicine, along with alcohol support.

The suburbs of Kensington, Flemington and North Melbourne will join 36 others in being subject to stage 3 coronavirus restrictions. Residents can only leave their homes for food or essential supplies, medical care or care-giving, exercise or for work or education. After a recent flareup, Victoria has 509 active cases of COVID-19 with 25 people hospitalized, including three in intensive care.

