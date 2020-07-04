Left Menu
Development News Edition

Construction work at Hindu temple site in Islamabad halted

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday stopped construction of the boundary wall on the plot meant for the temple citing legal reasons, Dawn newspaper reported. The officials of the Building Control Section (BCS) on Friday visited the site of the temple and told people busy in construction that they need to submit a building plan and get the same approved before moving forward, it reported.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-07-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 19:36 IST
Construction work at Hindu temple site in Islamabad halted
The groundbreaking ceremony for the temple was performed recently by Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi. Image Credit: ANI

Authorities in Pakistan's capital Islamabad have stopped the construction work at the site of the first Hindu temple to be built in the city for not having an approved building plan, according to a media report on Saturday. As per plans, the Krishna temple will come up in a 20,000 sq ft plot in the capital's H-9 administrative division.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the temple was performed recently by Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday stopped construction of the boundary wall on the plot meant for the temple citing legal reasons, Dawn newspaper reported.

The officials of the Building Control Section (BCS) on Friday visited the site of the temple and told people busy in construction that they need to submit a building plan and get the same approved before moving forward, it reported. "We abide by the rules but the construction of a boundary wall was necessary as some people, backed by a few seminary students, had set up tents on the plot in 2018. It took several months for us to get the place cleared with the help of the capital administration," Malhi, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Malhi said.

CDA spokesman Mazhar Hussain said the building control laws of the civic authority clearly stated that no activity could take place on a plot until the building plan (map) was approved. Malhi said the Panchayat had submitted the building plan to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, and the minister, Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, had forwarded it along with a report to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the grant of Rs 100 million for the construction of the temple.

Meanwhile, the prime minister will direct the religious affairs ministry to forward the report regarding the allocation of grant for the worship place to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) for advice, the report said. The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), an ally of Prime Minister Khan's ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf recently opposed the construction of the temple by claiming that it was "against the spirit of Islam." The Hindu population in Islamabad is around 3,000, which includes government and private sector employees, members of the business community and a large number of doctors.

The Hindu Panchayat Islamabad will manage the Shri Krishna Mandir. Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country. The majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with Muslim residents.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US: Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses

US President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a temporary extension of a subsidy programme for small businesses battered by the coronavirus. The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the programme to August 8. La...

Rajasthan CA plans for 75,000 seater stadium

Rajasthan Cricket Association is planning to construct a state-of-the-art 75,000 seater swanky stadium near the state capital, secretary Mahendra Sharma said on Saturday. When completed, it will be the third-largest cricket stadium in the w...

Pune Mayor contracts coronavirus

Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said on Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He underwent a test after suffering from mild fever and found that he has caught the virus, Mohol tweeted.His condition was stable and he was undergoi...

JD Gaming win fourth straight LPL Summer Split

JD Gaming surged into third place with their fourth straight win Saturday in Chinas League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. JD Gaming 5-2, plus-5 differential swept Invictus Gaming 5-3, 2 with MVP performances by jungler Jin-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020