Russia's COVID-19 death toll crosses 10,000-mark

Russia's death toll from the coronavirus has risen above 10,000

The national coronavirus task force on Saturday reported 168 COVID-19 deaths over the past day, bringing the national total to 10,027. It also tallied 6,632 new infections, raising the total to 674,515

Russia's caseload is the world's third-largest, behind the United States and Brazil, but its reported deaths are lower than many other countries. Russian officials have denied speculation that the figures are being manipulated.