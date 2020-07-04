Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's COVID-19 death toll crosses 10,000-mark

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 04-07-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 20:59 IST
Russia's COVID-19 death toll crosses 10,000-mark

Russia's death toll from the coronavirus has risen above 10,000

The national coronavirus task force on Saturday reported 168 COVID-19 deaths over the past day, bringing the national total to 10,027. It also tallied 6,632 new infections, raising the total to 674,515

Russia's caseload is the world's third-largest, behind the United States and Brazil, but its reported deaths are lower than many other countries. Russian officials have denied speculation that the figures are being manipulated.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-MLS postpones Vancouver-Dallas game due to COVID-19 tests

The Vancouver Whitecaps opening match against FC Dallas at the MLS Is Back Tournament has been postponed as the Canadian sides departure for the Orlando-based competition was delayed after two inconclusive COVID-19 tests, the league said on...

'People aren't stupid': Pence's virus spin tests credibility

Vice President Mike Pence has long played the straight man to Donald Trump, translating the presidents bombast into more measured, calming language. His job has become even more difficult. As coronavirus cases spike across large parts of th...

Egypt's top court upholds 15-year-sentence for activist

Egypts highest criminal court on Saturday upheld a 15-year sentence for one of the leading activists behind the countrys 2011 uprising who was convicted of taking part in clashes between protesters and security forces. The Court of Cassatio...

Coronavirus: Positive trend in Delhi as less percentage of tested people found infected; recovery rate crosses 70 pc

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi has declined to 10. 58 per cent after rising to nearly 37 per cent, and the average number of cases has also dropped by almost 1,000 over the previous week, indicating a welcome trend, though experts ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020