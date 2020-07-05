Following is a summary of current world news briefs. German animal-rights protesters target meat plant linked to cornavirus cluster

German animal-rights activists protested outside a meat factory in North Rhine Westphalia on Saturday where hundreds of employees tested positive for the coronavirus last month, prompting local quarantines and shutdowns. Activists climbed the roof of the slaughterhouse and processing plant in Toennies and unfurled a banner saying "Shut down Tierindustrie [animal industry]". Protesters also blocked a major access road and demanded changes to current meat industry practices. 'Beautiful' to have a pint, 'brilliant' to get a haircut - England reopens after lockdown

People relished their first pub drinks in more than three months, went to restaurants and finally got haircuts on Saturday as England took its biggest steps yet towards resumption of normal life after the coronavirus lockdown. Some pubs started serving from 6 a.m., sparking worries of over-indulgence on what the media dubbed a "Super Saturday" of restrictions being eased. Some hairdressers were reported to have opened at the stroke of midnight. British PM's father defends trip to Greece despite COVID-19 advisory

The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday defended his decision to fly to Greece even though at that time the government advice was for UK nationals to avoid all but essential international travel. Greek government officials confirmed on Thursday that Stanley Johnson had arrived, likely via Bulgaria, in the northern region of Pelion, where he has a holiday home. WHO halts hydroxychloroquine, HIV drugs in COVID trials after failure to reduce death

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that it was discontinuing its trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and combination HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir in hospitalised patients with COVID-19 after they failed to reduce mortality. The setback came as the WHO also reported more than 200,000 new cases globally of the disease for the first time in a single day. The United States accounted for 53,213 of the total 212,326 new cases recorded on Friday, the WHO said. WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up more than 212,000

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours. The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil and India, according to a daily report https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-reports. The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 on June 28. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day. Mexico steps up border checks to keep coronavirus at bay over July 4 holiday

Mexican officials will install health checkpoints at various entry points along its northern border this weekend, as both Mexican and U.S. officials fear a surge of crossings for the July 4 holiday could spread the coronavirus. Mexican consulates across the United States in recent days reiterated warnings on social media of the ramped-up measures scheduled for July 2 through July 5, and urged people to refrain from crossing for recreation or tourism. LGBT Pride activists protest in Paris against racial injustice

A pared-down LGBT Pride march drew thousands of people to the streets of Paris on Saturday, without the colourful trucks blasting out techno music but with powerful slogans demanding racial equality and protesting against police violence. The French capital's official Pride parade was postponed to November because of the coronavirus epidemic, but organisers decided to hold a march they said should be more politically driven and support the "Black Lives Matter" movement. Ghana's president self-isolates after close person tests positive for coronavirus

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo will self-isolate for 14 days on the advice of doctors after a person in his close circle tested positive for coronavirus, the government said in a statement late on Saturday. "He has, as at today, tested negative, but has elected to take this measure out of the abundance of caution," the statement said, adding that the president will continue to work during the period, in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols. Marseille turns green with election of first woman mayor

Marseille became the latest French municipality to elect a green mayor on Saturday, in a wave that has swept the country since local elections at the end of last month. Michele Rubirola, the first female leader of France's second city, won the most votes from city councillors, ending almost a week of suspense after the June 28 poll which failed to give her green-left coalition an absolute majority. Barcelona's landmark Sagrada Familia reopens for key workers

Barcelona's Sagrada Familia reopened on Saturday, giving frontline workers the chance to have the usually tourist-packed landmark to themselves in recognition of their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. People took photos and listened to audio guides after Archbishop of Barcelona Juan Jose Omella led representatives of healthcare workers into the church.