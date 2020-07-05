TSM win again, FlyQuest rebound at LCS Week 4

FlyQuest, Team SoloMid and Team Liquid each won on Saturday to leave all three at 5-2 and tied for second place in the North American-based League of Legends Championship Series' Summer Split. FlyQuest dominated Evil Geniuses in a critical matchup of 4-2 teams, TSM cruised by Golden Guardians (3-5) for their third straight win and Liquid survived a wild, seesaw battle against Immortals (1-6).

In the day's other match, 100 Thieves (2-6) kept Dignitas (0-7) winless. FlyQuest dispatched EG in 35 minutes on red, racking up 22 kills and seven turrets to just seven and one, respectively, for EG. Jungler Lucas "Santorin" Tao Kilmer Larsen of Denmark (4/1/14 kills/deaths/assists ratio as Volibear) and support Dong-geun "IgNar" Lee of South Korea (2/1/17 as Senna) paced FlyQuest in victory.

TSM handled Golden Guardians in 36 minutes on blue, as bot laner Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng dazzled with a KDA of 8/1/0 as Aphelios. Danish mid laner Soren "Bjergsen" Bjerg chipped in 2/0/6 as Twisted Fate, while Golden Guardians totaled just five kills as a team. Liquid outlasted Immortals in 43 minutes on blue, managing the final swing of momentum in a back-and-forth match. Top laner Eon-yeong "Impact" Jung of South Korea finished with a 1/0/9 KDA as Ornn.

Immortals lost their second straight match since getting their first win last week after promoting their academy roster. 100 Thieves took down Dignitas in 34 minutes on red, with Canadian bot laner Li-Yu "Cody Sun" Sun finishing with 7/1/4 KDA as Ezreal.

The 10 teams in the LCS Summer Split are playing a double round robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6. The first- and second-place teams will receive byes into the second round of the winners bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winners bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-five.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event. Week 4 wraps up Sunday with four matches, including the league's only winless team facing its only undefeated team:

--Dignitas vs. Cloud9 --FlyQuest vs. Team Liquid

--Counter Logic Gaming vs. Team SoloMid --Immortals vs. Evil Geniuses

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings: 1. Cloud9, 7-0

T2. FlyQuest, 5-2 T2. Team Liquid, 5-2

T2. Team SoloMid, 5-2 T5. Evil Geniuses, 4-3

T5. Counter Logic Gaming, 4-3 7. Golden Guardians, 3-5

8. 100 Thieves, 2-6 9. Immortals, 1-6

10. Dignitas, 0-7 --Field Level Media