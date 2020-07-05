Ankur Vaidya appointed new Chairman of diaspora organisation FIA

Diaspora organization Federation of Indian Associations has appointed Ankur Vaidya as it new Chairman, succeeding prominent Indian-American community leader Ramesh Patel who passed away due to complications from coronavirus early last month

Vaidya, 40, has been long associated with FIA and was President of the umbrella diaspora organization for the year 2014. He is the youngest member of the Board and the youngest to be chosen as its chairman

In its first internal meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic held by FIA President Anil Bansal, members of the FIA Board selected a new body in the wake of Patel's passing. FIA veteran and prominent Indian-American physician Sudhir Parikh and renowned entrepreneur, philanthropist and community leader H R Shah will be senior advisors and will advise Vaidya, FIA-New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut said in a statement. Bipin Patel has been named as FIA vice chairman and Jayesh Patel as the general secretary. The current Board consists of veteran community members Rambhai Gadhavi, Chandrakant Trivedi, Prabir Roy, Dr Parvin Pandhi, Andy Bhatia, Srujal Parikh, Anand Patel, Dipak Patel, and Kanubhai Chauhan. Entrepreneur Albert Jasani was chosen as the Unifying-Unity Trustee of the group, along with Yash Paul Soi as Emeritus Vice Chairman for FIA's Golden Jubilee Year. Patel, 78, passed away due to complications from coronavirus last month after a two month long fight against COVID-19. Patel had held various positions in the FIA executive committee including president of the organization from 1988 to 1990. FIA annually organizes its flagship event - the India Day Parade to mark India's Independence Day in August. Top US political leaders, lawmakers as well as prominent members of the Indian-American community and celebrities from India participate in the annual parade that draws a crowd of thousands in the heart of Manhattan.