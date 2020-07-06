Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran confirms damaged nuclear site was centrifuge facility

The Natanz fire also came less than a week after an explosion in an area east of Tehran that analysts believe hides an underground tunnel system and missile production sites. Two US-based analysts who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday, relying on released pictures and satellite images, identified the affected building as Natanz's new Iran Centrifuge Assembly Centre.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 06-07-2020 02:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 02:22 IST
Iran confirms damaged nuclear site was centrifuge facility
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Iran has confirmed that a damaged building at the underground Natanz nuclear site was a new centrifuge assembly centre, the official IRNA news agency reported. Iranian officials had previously sought to downplay the fire, which erupted early on Thursday, calling it only an "incident" that affected an "industrial shed." However, a released photo and video of the site broadcast by Iranian state television showed a two-storey brick building with scorch marks and its roof apparently destroyed.

A spokesman for Iran's nuclear agency, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said Sunday that work had begun on the centre in 2013 and it was inaugurated in 2018. "More advanced centrifuge machines were intended to be built there," he said, adding that the damage would "possibly cause a delay in development and production of advanced centrifuge machines in the medium term." He said the fire had damaged "precision and measuring instruments," and that the centre had not been operating at full capacity due to restrictions imposed by Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Iran began experimenting with advanced centrifuge models in the wake of the US unilaterally withdrawing from the deal two years ago. Iran has long maintained its atomic program is for peaceful purposes.

An online video and messages purportedly claiming responsibility for the fire were released Friday. The multiple, different claims by a self-described group called the "Cheetahs of the Homeland," as well as the fact that Iran experts have never heard of the group before, raised questions about whether Natanz again had faced sabotage by a foreign nation, as it had during the Stuxnet computer virus outbreak believed to have been engineered by the US and Israel. The Natanz fire also came less than a week after an explosion in an area east of Tehran that analysts believe hides an underground tunnel system and missile production sites.

Two US-based analysts who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday, relying on released pictures and satellite images, identified the affected building as Natanz's new Iran Centrifuge Assembly Centre. A satellite image on Friday by Planet Labs Inc, annotated by experts at the James Martin Centre for Nonproliferation Studies at Middlebury Institute of International Studies, shows what appears to be damage done to half of the building. Destroying a centrifuge assembly facility could greatly impact Iran's ability to more-quickly enrich greater amounts of uranium, which would be a goal for either Israel or the US.

Natanz today hosts the country's main uranium enrichment facility. In its long underground halls, centrifuges rapidly spin uranium hexafluoride gas to enrich uranium. Currently, the IAEA says Iran enriches uranium to about 4.5% purity — above the terms of the nuclear deal but far below weapons-grade levels of 90%. Workers there also have conducted tests on advanced centrifuges, according to the IAEA.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule; Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19 and more

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab vehicle fails to reach orbit; Prehistoric ochre mining operation found in submerged Mexican caves

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Britain says to put nearly $2 billion into arts to help survival

Britain will invest nearly 2 billion in cultural institutions and the arts to help a sector that has been crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday. Theatres, opera houses and ballet compani...

Britain's finance ministry pledges funding to triple number of UK traineeships

Britain will offer its largest ever expansion of traineeships, its finance ministry said on Sunday, ahead of a highly-anticipated update due later in the week on the governments support for the economy through the coronavirus crisis. Financ...

30 kg gold seized from 'diplomatic baggage' at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Thirty kilogram of gold which was concealed in a diplomatic baggage was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport here on Sunday by the customs department. Customs officials said that the consignment was dispatched from a forei...

Iran confirms damaged nuclear site was centrifuge facility

Iran has confirmed that a damaged building at the underground Natanz nuclear site was a new centrifuge assembly centre, the official IRNA news agency reported. Iranian officials had previously sought to downplay the fire, which erupted earl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020