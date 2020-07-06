Cloud9 still perfect as LCS Week 4 concludes

Left Menu
The top four teams in the standings -- Cloud9 (8-0), Team Liquid (6-2), Team SoloMid (6-2) and Evil Geniuses (5-3) -- all won Sunday, with Cloud9 and TSM winning on blue, and Liquid and EG winning on red. The 10 teams in the LCS Summer Split are playing a double round robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9.

In a dominant day for teams at the top of the standings, no squad was more dominant than Cloud9, who remained perfect as Week 4 of the North American-based League of Legends Championship Series' Summer Split came to an end Sunday. The top four teams in the standings -- Cloud9 (8-0), Team Liquid (6-2), Team SoloMid (6-2) and Evil Geniuses (5-3) -- all won Sunday, with Cloud9 and TSM winning on blue, and Liquid and EG winning on red.

The 10 teams in the LCS Summer Split are playing a double round robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6. The first- and second-place teams will receive byes into the second round of the winners bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winners bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-five.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event. Playing the only team yet to pick up a win in the event, Cloud9 set the tone from the get-go, picking up 21 kills to their opponent's 10 in beating Dignitas (0-8) in 33 minutes. Denmark's Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen led Cloud9 with a 9/2/6 kill-death-assist ratio as Ezreal. Johnson "Johnsun" Nguyen of Canada posted a 3/5/5 as Aphelios for Dignitas.

In the next match, Liquid needed 45 minutes to dispose of FlyQuest (5-3) in the day's premier matchup. Jung "Impact" Eon-yeong of South Korea had a 5/6/4 KDA as Kennen for Liquid, while teammate and compatriot Jo "CoreJJ" Yong-in picked up 11 assists as Nautilus. German Tristan "PowerOfEvil" Schrage posted a 6/6/7 as Syndra for FlyQuest. TSM needed 47 minutes to get by Counter Logic Gaming (4-4), avoiding falling into a tie with CLG in the process. Soren "Bjergsen" Bjerg of Denmark led TSM with a 9/2/6 KDA as Azir. American Eugene "Pobelter" Park posted a 7/4/5 as Corki in a losing effort.

In the day's final match, EG topped Immortals (1-7) in 50 minutes. South Korean Bae "Bang" Jun-sik (4/1/6 as Aphelios) and China's Colin "Kumo" Zhao (4/1/5 as Volibear) led EG, while Kieran "Allorim" Logue of the United States posted a 4/3/6 as Urgot for Immortals. Week 5 begins Friday with a pair of matches. Cloud9 plays their next match Saturday against TSM.

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings: 1. Cloud9, 8-0

T2. Team Liquid, 6-2 T2. Team SoloMid, 6-2

T4. Evil Geniuses, 5-3 T4. FlyQuest, 5-3

6. Counter Logic Gaming, 4-4 7. Golden Guardians, 3-5

8. 100 Thieves, 2-6 9. Immortals, 1-7

10. Dignitas, 0-8 --Field Level Media

