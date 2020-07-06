People News Roundup: UK's Royal Mint celebrates singer Elton John with new commemorative coin

People News Roundup: UK's Royal Mint celebrates singer Elton John with new commemorative coinDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 10:26 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
UK's Royal Mint celebrates singer Elton John with new commemorative coin
Elton John on Monday became the second artist to be honoured by Britain's Royal Mint with a commemorative coin paying tribute to the decorated British singer-songwriter. The coin, designed by artist Bradley Morgan Johnson, depicts John's distinctive straw boater's hat, and fashions his trademark glasses out of a pair of musical notes.
