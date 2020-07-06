Israel announces successful launch of new spy satellite
It described the Ofek as an “electro-optical reconnaissance satellite with advanced capabilities.” Shortly after the launch, it said the Ofek already was transmitting data and beginning to orbit around the Earth.PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-07-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 11:33 IST
Israel's Defence Ministry announced the successful launch of a new spy satellite early on Monday
It said the “Ofek 16” reconnaissance satellite was launched at 4 a.m. from central Israel into space. It described the Ofek as an “electro-optical reconnaissance satellite with advanced capabilities.” Shortly after the launch, it said the Ofek already was transmitting data and beginning to orbit around the Earth. It said engineers from the ministry and state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries were conducting tests before it begins full operational activities
Defence Minister Benny Gantz called the launch an “extraordinary achievement.” “Technological superiority and intelligence capabilities are essential to the security of the state of Israel,” he said.
