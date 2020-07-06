6,611 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in last 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], July 6 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia has recorded 6,611 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 6,87,862, the response centre said Monday. The new cases were registered in all 85 regions, and 1,907 of the 6,611 show no symptoms.

Moscow had 685 cases recorded, the highest daily count in Russia, followed by 292 cases in the Moscow region, 289 in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, and 280 in St. Petersburg. In the last 24 hours, 3,579 people have been discharged from the hospital. The total of recoveries has reached 4,54,329. Over the same 24 hours, 135 people died, with the cumulative death toll reaching 10,296 people.

Moscow shows the slowest rate of increase in new cases at 0.3 per cent and is followed by the Moscow region, North Ossetia and Ingushetia with 0.5 per cent. (ANI)