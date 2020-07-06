Left Menu
114 Indians stranded in Pakistan to be repatriated through Attari-Wagah border on July 9

As many as 114 Indian nationals who are currently stranded in Pakistan due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions will be repatriated to India through the Attari-Wagah border on July 9, as per a Pakistan government release.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-07-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 14:34 IST
As many as 114 Indian nationals who are currently stranded in Pakistan due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions will be repatriated to India through the Attari-Wagah border on July 9, as per a Pakistan government release.

Last month, over 700 stranded Indian nationals, were repatriated to India in batches through the Attari-Wagah Border on June 25, June 26 and June 27, following necessary health security protocols.

Most of the Indian nationals were in Pakistan to meet their relatives and perform religious rites when the lockdown was imposed. (ANI)

