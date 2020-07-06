India, China agree to ensure complete disengagement of troops along LAC for peace restoration

India and China have agreed that it was necessary to ensure at the earliest the complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity. The Special Representatives of India and China on the Boundary Question--National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi--- had a 'frank and in-depth exchange' telephone conversation on Sunday during which they agreed that both sides should complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously, according to a statement by Ministry of External Affairs released on Monday.

They re-affirmed that both sides should strictly respect and observe the LAC and should not take any unilateral action to alter the status quo and work together to avoid any incident in the future that could disturb peace and tranquillity in border areas. "The Special Representatives of India and China on the Boundary Question - Shri Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India and Wang Yi, State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China had a telephone conversation on 5th July 2020. The two Special Representatives had a frank and in-depth exchange of views on the recent developments in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas," read the statement.

"The two Special Representatives agreed that both sides should take guidance from the consensus of the leaders that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas was essential for the further development of our bilateral relations and that two sides should not allow differences to become disputes. Therefore, they agreed that it was necessary to ensure at the earliest complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity.," it added. During the telephonic conversation, the two Special Representatives agreed that the diplomatic and military officials of the two sides should continue their discussions, including under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs (WMCC), and implement the understandings reached in a timely manner to achieve the above outcomes.

"It was also agreed that the two Special Representatives will continue their conversations to ensure full and enduring restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols," according to the statement. Meanwhile, Indian Army sources said that mutual disengagement between India and China has started at friction points along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh sector.

The Chinese Army has moved back tents, vehicles and troops by 1-2 kilometres from locations where disengagement was agreed upon at Corps Commander-level talks, Indian Army sources said on Monday. India has also moved 1-2 Km from the location. Chinese heavy armoured vehicles are still present in the depth areas in the Galwan river area.

The Indian Army is monitoring the situation with caution, Army sources informed. The third round of Corps Commander-level meeting between armies of India and China went on for 12 hours on June 30th. The first two rounds had taken place in Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC. (ANI)