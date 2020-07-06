Left Menu
India builds Sanskrit Vidhyalaya in Nepal's Ilam

The Shree Saptmai Gurukul Sanskrit Vidhyalaya has been inaugurated in Nepal's Ilam on Monday via video-conferencing by representatives of Barbote Village Development Committee (VDC), School Management Committee and Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-07-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 17:24 IST
The Shree Saptmai Gurukul Sanskrit Vidhyalaya being inaugurated. (Photo credit: Indian Embassy in Nepal twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Shree Saptmai Gurukul Sanskrit Vidhyalaya has been inaugurated in Nepal's Ilam on Monday via video-conferencing by representatives of Barbote Village Development Committee (VDC), School Management Committee and Embassy of India, Kathmandu. The Sanskrit Vidhyalaya at Barbote Village Development Committee was built under the Nepal-Bharat Maitri Development Cooperation programme at a cost of Nepali Rupees 31.13 million.

"The Vidhyalaya was established in 2009 as a primary school and subsequently upgraded as a Secondary Level School in 2014. The school has a unique qualification of imparting Vedic as well as modern education also in Sanskrit, to its students. The school provides residential facility for students coming from adjoining districts of Ilam," the press statement issued by the Indian Embassy read. The newly built infrastructure of the school will give a boost to the learning environment for students.

"On behalf of people and Government of India, the Embassy is happy to be associated with the project which compliments the effort of Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education," the statement read. (ANI)

